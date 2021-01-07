Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT Raised to $58.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXNX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

AXNX stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.49. 2,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,744. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $446,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,135.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $617,809.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth $70,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.