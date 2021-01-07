Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Given Top Pick Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their top pick rating on shares of Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AYRWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies from $24.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ayr Strategies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Ayr Strategies has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.53.

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

