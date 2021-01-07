Azbit Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,448.00 (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Azbit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, BW.com and YoBit. Azbit has a market capitalization of $560,250.47 and approximately $1,448.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Azbit has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00313909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,080.90 or 0.02822288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Azbit is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,926,579,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,259,913,281 tokens. The official website for Azbit is azbit.com . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news

Azbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit and BW.com. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

