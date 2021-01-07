Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) (CVE:AZT) Shares Up 15.8%

Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) (CVE:AZT) shot up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44. 287,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 98,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a market cap of C$24.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37.

Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) Company Profile (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, evaluates, and explores for mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

