B. Riley Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $65.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $61.44 on Thursday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $70.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

