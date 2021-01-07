B. Riley Comments on OptimizeRx Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OptimizeRx in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OPRX. ValuEngine lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.01 million, a PE ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.56. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $36.43.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 217,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1,818.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 80,992 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth $8,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.