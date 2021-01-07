B. Riley Increases Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target to $110.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ontrak from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.40.

OTRK stock opened at $66.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.83. Ontrak has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 2.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ontrak will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ontrak by 151.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

