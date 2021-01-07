B. Riley Weighs in on CuriosityStream Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for CuriosityStream in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

CURI opened at $15.72 on Thursday. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $17.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million.

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,309.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 26,000 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.