Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.01

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.01 and traded as high as $38.05. Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 37,317 shares.

BAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.01.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.7795229 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) news, Director Glen Dawson Roane purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.25 per share, with a total value of C$352,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,058,541.60.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

