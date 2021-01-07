Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given a $28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.63.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of BLDP opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 191,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.