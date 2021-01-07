Banano (BAN) Market Cap Reaches $1.73 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $46,828.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Banano has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00028156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00045942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00112388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00213984 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.88 or 0.00492329 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00049732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,260,185 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

