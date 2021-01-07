Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Up 10.2%

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) shares shot up 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.00. 389,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 290,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BANC. B. Riley raised their target price on Banc of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The firm has a market cap of $854.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,122.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 70.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Banc of California by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

