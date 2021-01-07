Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of America from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.58.

Bank of America stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

