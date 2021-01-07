Bank of America Upgrades JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to “Buy”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $400.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day moving average is $105.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $54,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

