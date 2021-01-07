Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €54.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.49 ($58.23).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €40.10 ($47.18) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.24. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

