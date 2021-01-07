Barclays Raises First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $156.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target increased by Barclays from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a top pick rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.41.

NYSE FRC opened at $156.15 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $157.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 269.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

