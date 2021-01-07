Barclays Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $99.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Street from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut State Street from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.59.

Get State Street alerts:

STT stock opened at $77.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.39. State Street has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.