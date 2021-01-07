Base Protocol Price Tops $0.96 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Base Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002604 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $340,202.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00027386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00113923 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.96 or 0.00252265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.45 or 0.00486985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049806 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00244214 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016346 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 6,842,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,982,423 tokens. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

Base Protocol Token Trading

