Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have commented on BASFY. Credit Suisse Group raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. AlphaValue downgraded Basf to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. Basf has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

