Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMWYY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

