Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.86

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.86 and traded as high as $15.39. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 442,022 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BZH shares. Sidoti started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $477.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $686.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, Director C Christian Winkle purchased 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $55,987.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $61,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,273.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,076 shares of company stock valued at $249,997 and have sold 49,200 shares valued at $729,495. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $151,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $157,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

