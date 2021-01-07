Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.03. Approximately 218,474 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 169,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,450.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $525.95 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth about $3,534,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth $367,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 101.7% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 119,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 60,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

