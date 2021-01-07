BetProtocol Price Up 82.1% Over Last Week (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded up 82.1% against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.53 million and $315,768.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00027955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00113020 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00215187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.65 or 0.00491424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00242144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016190 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

