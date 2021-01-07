Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Down 6.7%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) was down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $117.36 and last traded at $117.63. Approximately 8,217,776 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,589,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -261.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,330,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $68,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 24,886 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

