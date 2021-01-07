BidaskClub Downgrades Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $36.21.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth about $598,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth about $2,847,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

