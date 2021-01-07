BidaskClub Downgrades Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Hold

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on BIG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
BIG opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $57.24.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 64.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Big Lots by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
Featured Article: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.