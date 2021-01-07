BidaskClub Downgrades Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Hold

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BIG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

BIG opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 64.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Big Lots by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

