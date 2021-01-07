BidaskClub Downgrades MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Strong Sell

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $32.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.43.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,630,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

