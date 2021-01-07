BidaskClub Lowers Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BFS. ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

NYSE BFS opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $775.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 14.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,528,000 after buying an additional 171,365 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 111.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the third quarter worth $579,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 44.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

