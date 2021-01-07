BidaskClub Lowers SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) to Sell

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.80. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

