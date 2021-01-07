BidaskClub Upgrades Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) to Sell

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.85 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $48.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.99 million. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 36,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $855,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,896.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $42,828.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,066 shares of company stock worth $1,606,426. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

