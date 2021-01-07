BidaskClub Upgrades Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) to Buy

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AGM stock opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $84.13.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730,024 shares in the company, valued at $49,524,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,057 shares of company stock worth $23,966,013. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 502.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

