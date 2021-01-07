BidaskClub Upgrades ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) to Hold

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.91.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $95.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a PEG ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.08. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 36,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 614.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,835 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

