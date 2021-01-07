BidaskClub Upgrades Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Ci Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Odonate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

ODT opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.60. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,180. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 275,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,180,885.44. Insiders have bought a total of 675,784 shares of company stock worth $11,044,885 over the last 90 days. 48.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.