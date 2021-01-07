BidaskClub Upgrades Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) to “Hold”

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.72.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,187.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,568.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

