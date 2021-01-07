Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Down 7.6% Following Insider Selling

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s share price fell 7.6% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $127.38 and last traded at $128.97. 2,180,931 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,067,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.59.

Specifically, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 64,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $6,218,328.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,218,328.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $2,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,926.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,134 shares of company stock worth $40,061,958 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILL. BTIG Research began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Bill.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.96.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

