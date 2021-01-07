Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price Down 7.6% on Insider Selling

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s share price fell 7.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $127.38 and last traded at $128.97. 2,180,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,067,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.59.

Specifically, CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $13,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 64,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $6,218,328.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,328.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,134 shares of company stock valued at $40,061,958. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bill.com from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bill.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average of $103.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -248.02.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Bill.com by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 18.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 366.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

