Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $306.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.22.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $13.91 on Wednesday, hitting $330.91. 288,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $332.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,680 shares of company stock worth $12,263,396. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

