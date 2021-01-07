Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $170,940.25

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 160.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $170,940.25 and $20,446.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00027599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00113274 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.50 or 0.00491532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00243183 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

