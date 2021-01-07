Black Knight, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Black Knight in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. KCG began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $87.58 on Thursday. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.