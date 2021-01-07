BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.0448 on Major Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $373,219.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007899 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,410,294 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

