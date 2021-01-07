BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36.
About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
