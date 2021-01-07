BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.