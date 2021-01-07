BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
NYSEAMERICAN BZM opened at $15.63 on Thursday. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $18.74.
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
