BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.50.

In other BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund news, Portfolio Manager Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $261,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,210. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

