BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

MUS stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

