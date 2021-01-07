BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
MUS stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund Company Profile
