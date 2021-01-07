BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE MYN opened at $13.35 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

