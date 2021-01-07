BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE:MPA opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $14.95.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.