BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MPA opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

