BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BSE)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BSE stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

