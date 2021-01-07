BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BSE)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of BSE stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35.
