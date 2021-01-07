Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Director Elizabeth A. Smith Sells 150,000 Shares

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00.

BLMN stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

