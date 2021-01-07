Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s share price rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.28. Approximately 3,458,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,054,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,068.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 168,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 44,565 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

