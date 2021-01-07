BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

BMCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on BMC Stock from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist increased their price objective on BMC Stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.55.

BMCH stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. BMC Stock has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,500,268.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 108.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 36,264 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 75.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 87.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 201,229 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 58,568.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 450,978 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

